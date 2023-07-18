Displaced steel rails demolish passenger train station in Moscow

In Moscow, a freight train carrying rails caused significant damage to Matveevskaya Station, as steel rails got displaced on the platform car, on which they had been placed. One of the rails was displaced almost perpendicular to the platform and demolished nearly all columns on the staton as the train was passing it by.

Luckily, no one was hurt. The railway traffic was quickly restored. Railway workers cleaned the platform of all the rubble and opened it for passengers.

An investigation will be conducted to find the reasons that led to the incident. It appears that the cargo has not been properly secured.

The video of the incident shows the rails crashing the passenger infrastructure on the entire territory of the station.