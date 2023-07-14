World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces destroy six ammo depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

1:07
Incidents

The Russian military destroyed six ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defence Ministry officials told reporters. 

Russian forces destroy six ammo depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: redstar.ru

The ammo depots were destroyed in the area of ​​the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Malokaterinovka and Uspenovka of the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region. The depots belonged to the 23rd, 33rd mechanized and 128th assault brigades.

In the Krasny Lyman direction, the Russian troops repelled several attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry said.

According to Konashenkov, the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repulsed by the forces of the Centre group of troops, aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems.

Up to 90 enemy soldiers, one tank, three armoured combat vehicles, three vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the course of battles in the area.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
