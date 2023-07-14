Ukraine tries to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia

Russian air defence systems are working effectively, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the attack that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted in the area of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia.

"The enemy is trying to attack, but all our air defence systems are working, and they are working effectively, demonstrating their effectiveness over and over again,” Peskov said.

A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed at night in the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk region of Russia. The explosion of the drone caused damage to the facade of the apartment building. No one was hurt.

Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit later confirmed the information about the drone attack. Critical facilities were not damaged as a result of the drone explosion, he said.