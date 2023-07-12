World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian General killed in Ukraine's missile attack on Berdyansk

0:58
Incidents

Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, who served as deputy commander of the Southern Military District, was killed in Ukraine's missile attack on the city of Berdyansk, State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev said on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Photo: yandex. com

In 2022, Tsokov was seriously wounded. He could have stayed home for health reasons, but he decided to return to the zone of the special operation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the city of Berdyansk in Zaporizhzhia (Zaporozhye) region in the evening of July 11. Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles for the attack, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of "We are Together with Russia" movement said.

Russian air defence systems shot down most of the missiles as they were flying above the sea. However, one of the missiles hit the territory of a city enterprise.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
