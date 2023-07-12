Russian forces launch massive missile attack on Snake Island

Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive missile strike on facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Snake Island.

Photo: Telegram

The attack was carried out with the use of fighter jets and attack drones, "Operation Z: Military Correspondents of the Russian spring" said.

It is worthy of note that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Snake Island on July 8, a year after the withdrawal of the Russian military from there. Zelensky said that he came to the island to pay tribute to the military men who lost their lives in the battle for the island.