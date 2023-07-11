Russian Defence Minister threatens to use cluster munitions against Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian troops would be forced to use cluster munitions against the Armed Forces of Ukraine should Washington supply such ammo to Kyiv, TASS reports.

Photo: https://www.topnews.ru/news_id_498406.html

Russia has refrained from the use of cluster munitions during the special military operation, as it understands the danger that they pose to the civilian population, Shoigu said.

The cluster bombs that the Russian forces have are "much more effective than the American ones, and their range is wider and more diverse," the minister said.

The transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv would only prolong the conflict, he concluded.

The White House believes that Kyiv will use cluster bombs within Ukraine to minimise risks for its own population.

Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Italy, Rishi Sunak and George Meloni, as well as the head of the Spanish Ministry of Defence, Margarita Robles, did not support USA's initiative.