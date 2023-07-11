World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Defence Minister threatens to use cluster munitions against Ukraine

1:04
Incidents

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian troops would be forced to use cluster munitions against the Armed Forces of Ukraine should Washington supply such ammo to Kyiv, TASS reports.

Russian Defence Minister threatens to use cluster munitions against Ukraine
Photo: https://www.topnews.ru/news_id_498406.html

Russia has refrained from the use of cluster munitions during the special military operation, as it understands the danger that they pose to the civilian population, Shoigu said.

The cluster bombs that the Russian forces have are "much more effective than the American ones, and their range is wider and more diverse," the minister said.

The transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv would only prolong the conflict, he concluded.

The White House believes that Kyiv will use cluster bombs within Ukraine to minimise risks for its own population.

Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Italy, Rishi Sunak and George Meloni, as well as the head of the Spanish Ministry of Defence, Margarita Robles, did not support USA's initiative.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia may strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe

Russia will consider striking nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe if NATO's missile attack on Smolensk nuclear power plant is confirmed

Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP
Putin Proves to be Legendary Leader of the 21st Century
Putin Proves to be the Legendary Leader of the Twenty-First Century
Erdogan's actions make Turkey Russia-unfriendly country
Why can't Ukraine declare war on Russia?
Russia prepares economic response to NATO summit in Vilnius Lyuba Lulko Is there a connection between Azov* commanders and the grain deal? Vadim Gorshenin Putin Proves to be Legendary Leader of the 21st Century Sawraj Singh
Migrants scalp young man with green Mohawk in town near Moscow
Kremlin: Russia still values its relationship with Turkey
Putin met with Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commanders in the Kremlin on June 29
Putin met with Prigozhin and PMC Wagner commanders in the Kremlin on June 29
Last materials
Russia prepares economic response to NATO summit in Vilnius
Is there a connection between Azov* commanders and the grain deal?
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses Putin
Kremlin: France's decision to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine is a mistake
Video shows Polish PT-91 Twardy destroyed in Ukraine
Former commander of Krasnodar submarine shot dead in Southern Russia
Putin Proves to be Legendary Leader of the 21st Century
Young man with green Mohawk and tattoos scalped in town near Moscow
Russian intelligence officer: Moscow has all reasons to declare war on Ukraine
Ukraine attracts over 11,500 foreign mercenaries since the start of special operation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X