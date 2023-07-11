Video shows Polish PT-91 Twardy destroyed in Ukraine

The Russian military destroyed the first Polish tank PT-91 Twardy. A video from the scene of hostilities shows destroyed combat vehicles of Ukrainian armed formations.

Photo: ru.m.wikipedia.org

The video first shows a Czech T-72 tank on fire while ammo continues exploding inside the vehicle. It appears that the tank ran into a mine, and its explosion caused the caterpillar belt to come off.

The video also shows a burning American M113 armoured personnel carrier. The vehicle was severely damaged, making it difficult to identify it at first glance.

The destroyed Polish PT-91 tank is on fire as well. One can see flames coming out of the open driver hatch.