The Russian military destroyed the first Polish tank PT-91 Twardy. A video from the scene of hostilities shows destroyed combat vehicles of Ukrainian armed formations.
The video first shows a Czech T-72 tank on fire while ammo continues exploding inside the vehicle. It appears that the tank ran into a mine, and its explosion caused the caterpillar belt to come off.
The video also shows a burning American M113 armoured personnel carrier. The vehicle was severely damaged, making it difficult to identify it at first glance.
The destroyed Polish PT-91 tank is on fire as well. One can see flames coming out of the open driver hatch.
