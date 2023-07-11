World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Former commander of Krasnodar submarine shot dead in Southern Russia

0:37
Incidents

An unknown attacker shot Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the city department for mobilisation in the city of Krasnodar, Southern Russia, on July 10.

Former commander of Krasnodar submarine shot dead in Southern Russia
Photo: pixabay.com

The killer ambushed the former 42-year-old commander of the Krasnodar submarine when he went for a morning run.

The assailant shot Rzhitsky four times in the back and chest. The officer died from his wounds at the scene of the crime.

Kyiv earlier accused Stanislav Rzhitsky of involvement in the launch of Kalibr missiles at facilities in Ukraine.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
