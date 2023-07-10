Ukraine attracts over 11,500 foreign mercenaries since the start of special operation

Since the beginning of the special military operation, Ukraine has attracted more than 11,500 foreign mercenaries, representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on July 10.

Photo: Telegram: Divanny Analitik

In total, since February 24, 2022, as many as 11,675 foreign mercenaries representing 84 states of the world have officially arrived to participate in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said. The number of foreign mercenaries was the largest in March-April of 2022.

The largest number of mercenaries arrived from Poland. The USA and Canada come next with Georgia being third on the list. Mercenaries also came from the UK, Romania, Croatia and France.