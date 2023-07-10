Russia may strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe

Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP

Russia will consider striking nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe should NATO's missile attack on the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Smolensk region is confirmed, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel.

Photo: csn-tv.ru

Medvedev mentioned the South Ukrainian, Rivne and Khmelnitsky nuclear power plants.

"We do not have to be shy here anymore," Medvedev wrote.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant on July 9. It was said that the attack was conducted with the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Russian air defences shot down the missiles over the village of Bytosh in the Bryansk region at around 14:00.

There is no official confirmation to such reports yet.