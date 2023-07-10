World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP

0:59
Incidents

Russia will consider striking nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe should NATO's missile attack on the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant (NPP) in Russia's Smolensk region is confirmed, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel.

Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP
Photo: csn-tv.ru

Medvedev mentioned the South Ukrainian, Rivne and Khmelnitsky nuclear power plants.

"We do not have to be shy here anymore," Medvedev wrote.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant on July 9. It was said that the attack was conducted with the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Russian air defences shot down the missiles over the village of Bytosh in the Bryansk region at around 14:00.

There is no official confirmation to such reports yet.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Erdogan's actions make Turkey Russia-unfriendly country

Turkey is turning into a Russia-unfriendly country after Ankara delivered Azov* commanders to Ukraine

Many-faced Recep Erdogan turns Turkey into Russia-unfriendly state
Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP
Russia may strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Eastern Europe
Russia warning: Cluster munitions to take trigger very serious consequences in Ukraine conflict Andrey Mihayloff War and Peace: Global Leaders Who Betrayed Humanity Mahboob A. Khawaja The Wasteland of Woke – A Revival Meeting Gone Awry Guy Somerset
Last materials
Russia to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine after attempted attack on Smolensk NPP
Many-faced Recep Erdogan turns Turkey into Russia-unfriendly state
After obtaining Storm Shadow missile, Russia to prepare unpleasant surprise to the West
Russia warning: Cluster munitions to take trigger very serious consequences in Ukraine conflict
Upgraded Tupolev Tu-160M strategic aircraft to carry new weapons
PMC Wagner fighters have not arrived to Lukashenko's camps in Belarus
Russian forces strike military barracks in Lviv
President of Finland: All Finnish companies left Russia to zero effect
War and Peace: Global Leaders Who Betrayed Humanity
Washington to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X