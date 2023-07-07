World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

After obtaining Storm Shadow missile, Russia to prepare unpleasant surprise to the West

2:17
Incidents

The Russian military from BARS-11 volunteer detachment and Tsar's Wolves unit seized a British Storm Shadow cruise missile, the head of the Tsar's Wolves Military-Technical Centre Dmitry Rogozin said.

After obtaining Storm Shadow missile, Russia to prepare unpleasant surprise to the West
Photo: https://t.me/defenseexpress_ua/3237

According to him, the missile was only partially damaged as it fell flat.

"Our technical specialists dismembers the missile right on the battlefield: they separated the high-explosive, the cumulative parts and the control unit. They folded the wing for ease of transportation,” Rogozin said.

The British missile contained high-level electronic equipment, he added. It had a GPS beacon that could attract an assault team of the enemy. Russian fighters blocked the transmitter. The materiel of the missile had to be extracted in the "gray zone” of the line of contact under shelling. In addition, Ukrainian saboteurs tried to intercept a vehicle with a missile on the way. It took the Russian fighters two days to evacuate the captured Storm Shadow, he added.

Captured Storm Shadow sent to Moscow

The captured Storm Shadow missile was sent to a defence enterprises in Moscow. Experts will study control system algorithms of the missile and share them with air defence specialists.

"I hope that the examination of the control system of this missile will let Russian specialists quickly find a remedy to pacify the British-French storm,” Rogozin said.

The Drive website noted that the information that the Russians could obtain might become sensitive to the West due to the design of the weapon. The loss of a largely intact projectile came as an unwelcome event, the authors of the article also said.

Earlier, British Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace said that Storm Shadow missiles played a significant role and affected the Russian Army.

However, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the combat efficiency of Storm Shadow cruise missiles was low. British-made missiles "increasingly strike civilian infrastructure (…) or fall flat unexploded," the department noted.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia strike barracks housing Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in Lviv

The Russian Armed Forces attacked barracks in Lviv that housed as many as 800 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, foreign mercenaries, as well as military equipment

Russian forces strike military barracks in Lviv
President of Finland: All Finnish companies left Russia to zero effect
All of Finland's companies left Russia to gain nothing
Belarus President Lukashenko speaks about Putin, Prigozhin and PMC Wagner
Video shows Prigozhin's house being searched
Russia warning: Cluster munitions to take trigger very serious consequences in Ukraine conflict Andrey Mihayloff War and Peace: Global Leaders Who Betrayed Humanity Mahboob A. Khawaja The Wasteland of Woke – A Revival Meeting Gone Awry Guy Somerset
War and Peace: Global Leaders Who Betrayed Humanity
USA decides to supply cluster munitions to Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lukashenko: One can end the war by striking nuclear blow on Ukraine
Lukashenko: One can end the war by striking nuclear blow on Ukraine
Last materials
Russia warning: Cluster munitions to take trigger very serious consequences in Ukraine conflict
Upgraded Tupolev Tu-160M strategic aircraft to carry new weapons
PMC Wagner fighters have not arrived to Lukashenko's camps in Belarus
Russian forces strike military barracks in Lviv
President of Finland: All Finnish companies left Russia to zero effect
War and Peace: Global Leaders Who Betrayed Humanity
Washington to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Video of Prigozhin's house being searched: Wigs, weapons and boxes of cash
Belarus President Lukashenko speaks about Putin, Prigozhin and PMC Wagner
Belarus President Lukashenko: Peace talks on Ukraine may start in autumn
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy