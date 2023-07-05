World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Deputy commander of Ukraine's elite special forces unit killed

0:36
Incidents

Gleb Lakusta, deputy commander of the elite unit of Alpha special forces of the Security Bureau of Ukraine, was killed in the Donetsk People's Republic, military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny said on his Telegram channel.

Deputy commander of Ukraine's elite special forces unit killed
Photo: jpgazeta.ru

"The annihilated lieutenant colonel Gleb Lakusta served as deputy commander of Alpha unit of the SBU department in the Chernivtsi region,” he wrote without providing any further details.

Until 2014, Lakusta served at Berkut special forces unit of Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia-US nuclear war will eliminate over 5 billion people

American experts from the Future of Life Institute simulated a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States

Time: 5 billion people may die in nuclear disaster because of Ukraine
Russian Army successfully jams smart JDAM bombs in Ukraine
Russian Army successfully jams smart JDAM bombs in Ukraine
Turkish media: Russia struck Sumy during meeting with Western special services
Half of Ukrainian servicemen trained in Baltic countries disappear near Bakhmut
The Wasteland of Woke – A Revival Meeting Gone Awry Guy Somerset Death on the Hospice Plan in Virginia: Regional Hospital Comes to the Rescue John Stanton Joe Biden may inadvertently croak at NATO summit in Lithuania Lyuba Lulko
Many Russian weapons contain Western elements, study finds
Russian journalist and lawyer attacked in Chechnya. Kremlin highly concerned
Iran officially joins Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Iran officially joins Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Last materials
Medvedev: Special military operation may end in just a few days
The Wasteland of Woke – A Revival Meeting Gone Awry
Moscow unaware of Xi Jinping's nuclear warning to Putin
NATO practices missile attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg every month
Russian Army successfully jams smart JDAM bombs in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen trained in Baltic States gone missing near Bakhmut
Sumy missile strike: Ukrainian officers held meeting with Western special services
Death on the Hospice Plan in Virginia: Regional Hospital Comes to the Rescue
Experts find 1,057 foreign components in Russian arms
Iran officially becomes full-fledged member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy