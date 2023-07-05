Deputy commander of Ukraine's elite special forces unit killed

Incidents

Gleb Lakusta, deputy commander of the elite unit of Alpha special forces of the Security Bureau of Ukraine, was killed in the Donetsk People's Republic, military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny said on his Telegram channel.

Photo: jpgazeta.ru

"The annihilated lieutenant colonel Gleb Lakusta served as deputy commander of Alpha unit of the SBU department in the Chernivtsi region,” he wrote without providing any further details.

Until 2014, Lakusta served at Berkut special forces unit of Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry.