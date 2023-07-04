World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Army successfully jams smart JDAM bombs in Ukraine

0:50
Incidents

Russian troops effectively jam smart JDAM bombs that the West supplied to Ukraine, Thomas Withington, an expert of the Royal Institute for Defense Studies believes.

Photo: Russian Defence Ministry

"The problem may well be the sheer power of the jamming signal that can be brought to bear," Withington said in an interview with Business Insider.

Because of the "Russian jammers", Ukrainian soldiers can no longer rely on Western smart weapons to hit their target. Whittington believes that the Russian Armed Forces use one electronic warfare system per ten kilometers of the front, deploying it about seven kilometres from the line of contact.

Ukraine loses as many as 10,000 UAVs per month because of this jamming, the publication said.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
