More than a half of Ukrainian soldiers who underwent training in the Baltic States with foreign instructors went missing in the Bakhmut region, Figaro newspaper reports.
A French instructor told the publication that his Baltic colleagues developed post-traumatic stress disorder after working with Ukrainian military men. France intends to train about 4,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and French instructors are recommended not to enter into close contact with them.
"More than a half of Ukrainian military men who underwent training before they were sent to the Bakhmut front did not show signs of life later," Figaro said.
