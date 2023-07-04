World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Five UAVs shot down as they fly near Moscow

Incidents

Two drones were shot down in the near of the village of Valuyevo near Moscow. The drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare a few kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD).

Five UAVs shot down as they fly near Moscow
Photo: https://t.me/vorobiev_live/4845

Another drone was shot down in the Kaluga region. All UAVs were heading towards Moscow.

According to 112 Telegram channel, explosions in New Moscow continue. Another drone crashed onto a garage in the village of Krivosheino, a fire started afterwards.

Two more explosions were heard near the village of Akinshino near Moscow (New Moscow).

The Russian Defence Ministry said that there were five drones that attacked the Moscow region on July 4. Four UAVs were shot down by air defence systems. The fifth one was suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed in the Odintsovo region, the ministry said.

According to Baza Telegram channel, a drone attacked a military unit in Kubinka. According to unconfirmed information, a kamikaze drone struck an administrative building at around 04:00 Moscow time.

It was later said that the UAV was shot down by electronic warfare. No casualties were reported.

The attack of the drones on July 4 affected air traffic at Vnukovo International Airport. A number of aircraft had to be redirected to other Moscow airports — Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo. It goes about at least ten flights from Ankara, Yerevan, Sharm el-Sheikh, Dubai, Chelyabinsk, Novosibirsk, Surgut, Ufa and Perm.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
