News

Video: Lancet loitering munition strikes Ukrainian equipment near Kherson

Incidents

A video of Lancet loitering munitions attacking the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Kherson was published on the net.

The special unit of the Dnepr group of the Russian army conducted the strike at the time when Ukrainian military men were preparing their equipment for an attack.

The commander of the group said that the equipment had been detected by aerial reconnaissance means.

"After we detected the equipment, we decided to use the Lancet complex. As a result of the strike, the equipment was disabled, there are also losses in personnel," the Russian military man said.

The Lancet is an unmanned aerial vehicle and loitering munition that can be used both for reconnaissance and strike missions. It has a maximum range of 40 kilometres (25 mi) and a maximum takeoff weight of up to 12 kilograms (26 lb). In combat mode, it can be armed either with high explosive (HE) or HE-fragmentation warheads.

