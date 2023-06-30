World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces to destroy all gatherings of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine

1:05
Incidents

Russian Foreign Minister said that the Russian forces will work to obliterate gatherings of Ukrainian military, Western generals and foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Sergei Lavrov's Instagram account

"If we detect such gatherings, like the one that took place the other day in Kramatorsk, we will destroy them. Because these are the people who declared war on us,” Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, it is Ukraine that should be held accountable for using civilian facilities to hold meetings of mercenaries, Western generals and instructors with their military.

Lavrov also asked NATO countries to pay attention to the fact that Kyiv uses civilian infrastructure to deploy heavy weapons.

On June 27, The New York Times said that the Russian forces struck a cafe in Kramatorsk. Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter later said that Russia thus eliminated American mercenaries who were consulting the Armed Forces of Ukraine there.

