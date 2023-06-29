Two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 officers annihilated in Kramatorsk missile strike

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian forces struck the deployment of the 56th Brigade of the Armed forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk. Two generals and up to 50 officers were killed in the attack, the ministry said.

Kyiv said, however, that the Russian missile hit a pizzeria, although Moscow claimed that it was a command post that was targeted in the strike, RBC reports.

On June 27, the Russian forces struck a "location point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" in Kramatorsk. Two generals, up to 50 officers, up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers were killed in the strike, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the annihilated generals and officers belonged to the 56th motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side said, however, that the Russian missile struck a pizzeria. Residential buildings, cafes and shops were also damaged. As many as 12 people were killed, including three children, 65 others were injured, the National Police of Ukraine said.

In addition, there were three Colombian citizens among the injured: writer Hector Abad, MP and former advisor to the President of Colombia Sergio Jaramillo and journalist Catalina Gomez.

Moscow insists that the Russian forces do not strike civilian targets.