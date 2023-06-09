World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Drone crashes into residential building in Voronezh – Video

1:12
Incidents

In Voronezh, a drone with explosives crashed into a residential multi-storeyed building in the morning of June 9. Voronezh region Governor confirmed the information. The drone crashed on Belinsky Street, not far from the city centre.

Three people were injured in the explosion as they suffered lacerated wounds from broken glass. They refused hospitalisation, the governor said.

Ten apartments were damaged. The load-bearing wall on the second floor of the building was also destroyed.

The moment when the drone crashed into the building was captured on video.

The footage shows the drone flying over the city, then it started losing altitude and crashed into the residential building.

It was said that the drone was flying towards the Baltimore Military Airfield, but was knocked off its course.

The Kremlin called the incident an attack on civilian objects.

"We saw the reports. It appears that the drone that crashed into the building had been shot down before." Peskov said adding that the incident was Kyiv's attack on civilian objects.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
