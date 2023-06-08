Ukrainian forces attempt to break through Russian defence lines in Zaporizhzhia

On June 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to break through Russian defence lines in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) direction, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, TASS reports.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

"Today at 1:30 a. m. in the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defences with the forces of the 47th Mechanised Brigade — up to 1,500 people and 150 armoured vehicles,” the minister said.

Reconnaissance detected enemy units in a timely manner, and the Russian forces launched a preventive strike with the use of artillery, aviation and anti-tank weapons.

Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of "We are Together with Russia" movement, announced the start of Ukraine's full-scale offensive in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region.

Russian fighter jets repel Ukraine's attacks

Russian military aircraft and helicopters were scrambled to repel the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporozhye front, Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel said.

Russian fighter aircraft strike the locations of Ukrainian armoured vehicles and infantry near the settlement of Orekhovo, while Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters strike Ukrainian armoured vehicles.