The Russian Defence Ministry showed the destruction of two armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The vehicles were destroyed by guided air-launched rockets in the Southern Donetsk direction, RIA Novosti reports.
The video, posted on the official Telegram channel of the ministry, shows rockets being launched at targets from a helicopter.
The Ukrainian forces also attempted to break through Russian defence lines in the area of the city of Bakhmut, the Russian Defence Ministry also said.
Over the past day, the Southern Group of Forces repelled eight attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to go on attacks.
“The enemy did not achieve the goal of the offensive and was stopped from wedging into our defence lines," the ministry said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The Russian Defense Ministry showed the destruction of foreign armoured vehicles including Leopard tanks in Ukraine