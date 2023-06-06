World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defence Minister: Ukraine goes on counteroffensive

1:42
Incidents

During the recent three days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched offensive operations that Kyiv has long promised, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Photo: russiatoday.ru

To this end, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have dispatched a large number of troops and military equipment in different parts of the contact line, the minister said.

The authorities of the Zaporozhye region said that the attempted offensive by the Ukrainian troops did not bring any results to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine loses over 3,700 men in three days of counteroffensive

During the three days of the counter-offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost up to 3,715 people, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, RIA Novosti reports.

“In just three days of hostilities in all directions, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 3,715 servicemen,” the minister said.

According to him, the enemy also lost 52 tanks, 207 armoured fighting vehicles, 134 vehicles, five aircraft, two helicopters, 48 field artillery pieces, and 53 drones.

The Russian forces, while repelling the attacks of the enemy, have lost 71 military men, Defence Minister Shoigu said. Two hundred and ten others were wounded, he added.

Speaking about the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Shoigu said that it became yet another terrorist crime committed by the Ukrainian regime.

The Ukrainian troops attacked the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on June 6 at night.

Ukraine uses Poland's Krab artillery systems to attack Russia
Washington Post: NATO military mobility still inferior to that of Russia
Ukrainian forces go on counteroffensive: Major events coming ahead
Ukrainian forces go on counteroffensive: Major events coming ahead
