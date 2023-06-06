Ukraine launches four Storm Shadow missiles at civilians in Kherson region

Ukraine launched four Storm Shadow missiles at the settlement of Novoalekseevka in the Kherson region. Three of the missiles were shot down. The missile attack with the use of UK's Storm Shadow missiles was reported after the breach of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Photo: https://t.me/defenseexpress_ua/3237

Information about the scale of destruction and possible casualties is yet to be specified.

Storm Shadow is a stealth cruise missile with a range of over 250 km. Ukraine received Storm Shadow missiles from the UK in May.

The news about the missile strike with the use of British missiles on civilian infrastructure in Novoalekseevka was reported after the breach of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (located upstream of Kherson).

The dam received critical damage, which led to uncontrolled discharge of water from the Kakhovka water reservoir.