News

Ukraine uses Polish weapons to attack Russian territory

1:13
Incidents

The Russian military obliterated Polish-made Krab artillery systems that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used to attack the territory of Russia, the Ministry of Defence said.

Ukraine uses Polish weapons to attack Russian territory
Photo: wikimedia.com

The Polish-made weapons were deployed near the city of Volchansk in the Kharkiv region, where the Russian troops suppressed five mortar platoons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) was also destroyed in the area.

The Ukrainian saboteurs who attacked the Belgorod region of Russia on June 1 used equipment and weapons from the United States and the European Union, The Washington Post wrote. In particular, three MRAP DRG vehicles were brought from the USA, and one more from Poland. The saboteurs also had assault rifles from Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The situation in Russia's Belgorod region (the region borders on Ukraine) remains tense against the background of ongoing shelling. On June 4, the Ukrainian forces launched as many as 611 shells on the region causing damage in multiple locations.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
