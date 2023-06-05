Russian Defence Ministry: Attempt of Ukraine's large-scale offensive fails

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed in their attempt to conduct a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction.

Photo: starsity.ru

In the morning of June 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction by introducing 23rd and 31st mechanised brigades into battle as other military units and subunits were supporting them, the department said in a message on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military tried to break through Russian defences in the most vulnerable, in their opinion, sector of the front in the southern area of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). However, the enemy did not achieve its goal, and the attempt to conduct a large-scale offensive failed, the Ministry of Defence said.

It is worthy of note that General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, the commander of the joint group of troops — the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was staying at one of the control points in the above-mentioned area.

Combat clashes in the area of the Zaporozhye direction lasted more than eight hours, Vladimir Rogov, the head of We are Together with Russia movement said on June 4. According to him, all attempts to break through the front line have been thwarted.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine sound out the line of defence and the readiness of the Russian troops to repel a more massive attack on the Zaporozhye region, Rogov added.

According to Military Officers of the Russian Spring, a group of ten tanks, armoured vehicles and a tactical infantry group of the Ukrainian military attempted to go on an offensive in the Zaporozhye direction.

On June 2, Vladimir Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine completed setting up strike groups for an offensive in the Zaporozhye direction. The Ukrainian military try to break through weak points of the Russian defence and inflict maximum damage, Rogov believes.