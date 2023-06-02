Chechnya's Akhmat special forces fighters continue offensive

Divisions of Akhmat special purpose unit continue offensive operations in the Maryinsk tactical direction of hostilities, an official representative for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said.

Photo: VK: https://vk.com/aptialaudinov

Members of the Akhmat special forces unit are participating in battles in the Donetsk direction together with the Yuzhny (Southern) group of Russian troops in the zone of the special military operation, the department said.

Over the past 24 hours, up to 50 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, four armoured vehicles and three foreign-made artillery pieces, including American Paladin self-propelled guns, were annihilated in the above-mentioned direction of hostilities.

On Thursday, June 1, Apti Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps, announced preparations for an offensive on a new section of the contact line in the special operation zone. The order to transfer part of the Akhmat unit to a new site came from the Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Akhmat Special Rapid Response Unit is a special unit within the Russian National Guard troops (Rosgvardia). The unit is stationed in the Chechen Republic. The special detachment is named after the first president of the Chechen Republic within Russia, Akhmat Kadyrov.