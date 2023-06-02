Mundo: Ukraine's attacks on Russia to become the new normal

Attacks on the Russian territory "will become the new normal," Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Viktor Nazarov said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

According to Nazarov, “all military positions in Russia are legitimate targets for the Ukrainian troops.”

After the conversation with Nazarov, the publication assumed that Ukraine could develop an “unexpected military plan”, in which media attention would be focused on the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east and in the south, whereas attacks would be happening in another place.