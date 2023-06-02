World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Massive air strike on Kyiv: Cruise missiles and combat drones used

2:32
Incidents

A massive air strike with the use of cruise missiles and combat drones was launched on Kyiv on Friday, June 2 at night.

Massive air strike on Kyiv: Cruise missiles and combat drones used
Photo: RIA Novosti

According to Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel, the strikes were conducted with the use of Kh-101/555 cruise missiles and Geran-2 drones.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed explosions in the Ukrainian capital. Air defence systems were operating in the city. An air raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine as well.

According to eyewitnesses, a powerful explosion occurred in Kyiv at 03:30 a.m. local time. The smoke from the explosion could be seen in the north of the city.

As many as ten explosions took place in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on the night of June 1. It is believed that the explosions took place as Russian forces were striking military facilities with the use of ballistic missiles.

The Kyiv administration canceled all events in the city that were planned for Children's Day.

Bomb shelters in Kyiv closed

It is worthy of note that some of the bomb shelters in Kyiv were closed against the backdrop of a series of explosions and missile strikes. Kyiv residents started complaining that they could not access some of the shelters simply because they were closed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the problem of closed bomb shelters in Kyiv.

"I would say this: a knockout is possible,” the Ukrainian leader said criticising the city authorities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former boxer, reacted to Zelensky's remarks about the knockout.

"The mayor of the capital can not dismiss the head of the district — he can not even reprimand him,” Klitschko said, noting that nine out of ten heads of Kyiv districts were representatives of Zelensky's Servant of the People Party. It is the president's office that appointed the head of the Kyiv administration, Klitschko added.

Klitschko also admitted his responsibility as far as the issue of closed bomb shelters was concerned.

"This is our common responsibility — of all services, and my responsibility as the mayor too," Klitschko said.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
