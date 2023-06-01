World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine shells Russian border areas, UAV explodes over Belgorod

1:37
Incidents

An explosion took place in the city of Belgorod on June 1 in the afternoon. Two people were hurt and windows were shattered in nearby buildings.

Ukraine shells Russian border areas, UAV explodes over Belgorod
Photo: RBC

"An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed on the roadway. Two people were hurt. One man with a suspected concussion is being rushed to City Hospital No. 2. A man suffered minor bruises and refused hospitalisation,” the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

A car was damaged as a result of the explosion as well, the governor added.

According to SHOT Telegram channel, the explosion occurred near a gas station.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov later said that it was a UAV that exploded close to the ground.

In the morning of June 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made another attempt to break into the Belgorod region in the area of the city of Shebekino, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Two motorised infantry companies and tanks took part in the attack. They were thrown back from the border, 30 fighters were killed and armoured vehicles were destroyed.

Gladkov also said that Ukrainian forces shelled several settlements in the Shebekino and Grayvoron districts of the Belgorod region. One person suffered a shrapnel wound.

The Belgorod authorities started evacuating Shebekino residents after numerous incidents of shelling. Over 1,600 people came to the city of Belgorod.

Dormitory on fire in Shebekino
Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
