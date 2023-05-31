Pravda.Ru correspondent Daria Aslamova shows Bakhmut in ruins

1:22 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Pravda.Ru correspondent Daria Aslamova went to Bakhmut (Artemovsk) to see what is happening in the city after it was liberated from the Ukrainian troops. PMC Wagner accompanied the journalist in her trip.

According to the military, not a single civilian has been left in the ruined city. During the hostilities, PMC Wagner units evacuated all local residents. Not everyone wanted to abandon their homes, especially elderly people.

"It's easy to understand them, this is their only home. You have to explain the situation to them, you try to provide at least some support. You have to tell them that they can be killed here. It is very problematic to evacuate civilians,” a Wagner fighter said.

The fighters are sure that Russia will eventually rebuild the city, similarly to how it already happened with Mariupol.

PMC Wagner fighters also said that most of those who return home after service eventually decide to return to the military company as they find it very hard to lead a common civilian life at home. However, some former fighters decide to stay home upon the completion of the contract.