World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Pravda.Ru correspondent Daria Aslamova shows Bakhmut in ruins

1:22
Incidents

Pravda.Ru correspondent Daria Aslamova went to Bakhmut (Artemovsk) to see what is happening in the city after it was liberated from the Ukrainian troops. PMC Wagner accompanied the journalist in her trip.

According to the military, not a single civilian has been left in the ruined city. During the hostilities, PMC Wagner units evacuated all local residents. Not everyone wanted to abandon their homes, especially elderly people.

"It's easy to understand them, this is their only home. You have to explain the situation to them, you try to provide at least some support. You have to tell them that they can be killed here. It is very problematic to evacuate civilians,” a Wagner fighter said.

The fighters are sure that Russia will eventually rebuild the city, similarly to how it already happened with Mariupol.

PMC Wagner fighters also said that most of those who return home after service eventually decide to return to the military company as they find it very hard to lead a common civilian life at home. However, some former fighters decide to stay home upon the completion of the contract.

"War is not for everyone," the fighter said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chechen President Kadyrov: We will soon show what true revenge really is

Russia should introduce martial law throughout the country, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said commenting on the morning drone attack on Moscow

Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will show what true revenge really is
Russia strikes decision-making centres in Ukraine
Russian forces annihilate decision-making forces in Ukraine
Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'
Video shows moment drone being suppressed with electronic warfare system
The US sends troops to Peru. Ukraine to come next Lyuba Lulko German minister: After Erdogan's victory, Turkey should be treated like Russia Anton Kulikov Hybrid warfare and grey zone Costantino Ceoldo
Moscow drone attack: More details emerge
Swarm of drones attack Moscow. Several apartment buildings damaged
Russia will take tough measures to retaliate for drone attack on Moscow
Russia will take tough measures to retaliate for drone attack on Moscow
Last materials
Ukrainian general: Zelensky unable to get a real picture of the Russian Army
Asia Times: Russia destroys Ukraine Storm Shadow carrier aircraft
Russian border guards shoot down UK's Malloy Aeronautics T150 drone over Russia
Satellite image shows destruction of Ukrainian intelligence headquarters in Kyiv
Kremlin responds to Kadyrov's martial law suggestion
Russian forces destroy road for Ukrainian tanks at 'three sisters' border junction
Russian forces destroy Ukraine's last warship in precision-guided missile strike
Ukraine shells temporary accommodation centre for residents of border areas
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will show what true revenge really is
Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X