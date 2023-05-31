Asia Times: Russia destroys Ukraine Storm Shadow carrier aircraft

The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a powerful blow to the Starokonstantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, where the 7th Tactical Air Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force was based.

Photo: https://t.me/defenseexpress_ua/3237

In an article for Asia Times, US journalist Stephen Bryan said that as a result of the attack, which took place on May 29, five Su-24 aircraft were damaged or destroyed. Storage facilities for Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles were also severely damaged.

According to Bryan, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and his British counterpart Ben Wallace accidentally revealed the location of the airbase where Storm Shadow carriers were based. They allegedly published a postcard with an image of a Su-24 bomber and a Storm Shadow missile with the emblem of the 7th Tactical Air Brigade in the upper right corner of the card.