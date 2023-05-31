World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Asia Times: Russia destroys Ukraine Storm Shadow carrier aircraft

Incidents

The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a powerful blow to the Starokonstantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region, where the 7th Tactical Air Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force was based.

Asia Times: Russia destroys Ukraine Storm Shadow carrier aircraft
Photo: https://t.me/defenseexpress_ua/3237

In an article for Asia Times, US journalist Stephen Bryan said that as a result of the attack, which took place on May 29, five Su-24 aircraft were damaged or destroyed. Storage facilities for Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles were also severely damaged.

According to Bryan, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and his British counterpart Ben Wallace accidentally revealed the location of the airbase where Storm Shadow carriers were based. They allegedly published a postcard with an image of a Su-24 bomber and a Storm Shadow missile with the emblem of the 7th Tactical Air Brigade in the upper right corner of the card.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chechen President Kadyrov: We will soon show what true revenge really is

Russia should introduce martial law throughout the country, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said commenting on the morning drone attack on Moscow

Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will show what true revenge really is
Russia strikes decision-making centres in Ukraine
Russian forces annihilate decision-making forces in Ukraine
Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'
Video shows moment drone being suppressed with electronic warfare system
The US sends troops to Peru. Ukraine to come next Lyuba Lulko German minister: After Erdogan's victory, Turkey should be treated like Russia Anton Kulikov Hybrid warfare and grey zone Costantino Ceoldo
Moscow drone attack: More details emerge
Swarm of drones attack Moscow. Several apartment buildings damaged
Russia will take tough measures to retaliate for drone attack on Moscow
Russia will take tough measures to retaliate for drone attack on Moscow
Last materials
Russian border guards shoot down UK's Malloy Aeronautics T150 drone over Russia
Satellite image shows destruction of Ukrainian intelligence headquarters in Kyiv
Kremlin responds to Kadyrov's martial law suggestion
Russian forces destroy road for Ukrainian tanks at 'three sisters' border junction
Russian forces destroy Ukraine's last warship in precision-guided missile strike
Ukraine shells temporary accommodation centre for residents of border areas
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will show what true revenge really is
Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'
Russia to take most stringent measures in response to drone attack on Moscow
Russia strikes decision-making centres in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X