In the Kursk region that borders on Ukraine, Russian border guards shot down a British-made Malloy Aeronautics T150 drone. It was the first time, when such a drone was shot down over the territory of Russia.
The UK officially transferred Malloy Aeronautics T150 UAVs to Ukraine to deliver cargo to fighters. It was not supposed to be used for attacks, a source told Shot Telegram channel.
After the drone was shot down, it was said the UAV was carrying a bomb. In addition, there was an additional radio relay device found on the body of the drone. The device was supposed to be used if the main communication channel were lost.
The Malloy Aeronautics T150 drone is capable of flying for up to 70 kilometres. It can carry three 82-mm bombs.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russia should introduce martial law throughout the country, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said commenting on the morning drone attack on Moscow