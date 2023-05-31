Russian forces destroy road for Ukrainian tanks at 'three sisters' border junction

Incidents

A powerful explosion occurred at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. The moment of the explosion was captured on video was posted on "Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring" Telegram channel.

It was said that the explosion took place in the area known as the "three sisters" where territories of three states — Ukraine (Chernihiv region), Belarus (Gomel region) and Russia (Bryansk region) — converge.

The explosion was conducted to destroy the road for tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Military correspondents also said that the path for the Ukrainian military on the border with the Chernihiv region, which they could try to use for attacks, was blocked.