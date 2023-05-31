Russian forces destroy Ukraine's last warship in precision-guided missile strike

On May 29, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, the Yuri Olefirenko, representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters.

Photo: Fotodom.ru/Kommersant

Russia used precision-guided weapons to sink the Ukrainian warship. The target was destroyed at the port of Odessa, the department said.

In addition, Russian air defence systems intercepted 12 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile over the past day.

On May 28, Business Insider wrote that Russia destroyed the entire Ukrainian fleet of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were thus deprived of an important strike weapon, the publication said.