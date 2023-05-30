Moscow under drone attack. Several apartment buildings damaged

In the morning of May 30, more than ten drones were shot down in Moscow and the Moscow region, RBC reports with reference to sources close to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Photo: https://t.me/readovkanews/59781

Some of the drones were shot down in the Odintsovo, Istra and Krasnogorsk districts of the Moscow region. Two more UAVs were forced to land on the territory of New Moscow.

The drones and their wreckage were sent for examination, the source said. For the time being, it was only said that some of the drones were equipped with low-power explosives.

Several buildings in Moscow damaged

Several buildings in Moscow were damaged as a result of the attack conducted by unmanned aerial vehicles. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the attack.

Tenants of two apartment buildings were evacuated for their own safety for emergency services to conduct their work on the site, Sobyanin said.

It is known that emergency services are working at the crash site of the downed UAVs. The mayor did not specify how many houses were damaged in the attack.

No one was seriously injured, the mayor said. Two people asked for medical help. Nobody needed hospitalisation — they received necessary assistance on the spot.

Air defence systems operate in Moscow region

The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov confirmed the drone attack on the territory of the region.

"This morning, residents of several areas of the Moscow region could hear the sounds of explosions — that was our air defence in action. Several drones were shot down while approaching Moscow," he said.

As many as 30 drones attacked Moscow in the morning of Tuesday, May 30.

The first explosion was reported in the Novomoskovsky district of Moscow on Atlasov Street, when one of the UAVs could crash into a high-rise building.

Fragments similar to drone wreckage were found at the site of the emergency.

At the time of the explosion, two adults and a five-year-old child were staying in their apartment on the 25th floor. They managed to evacuate on their own.

Two more buildings in the south-west of the capital were also damaged in the drone attack. One drone crashed into a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street, it crashed into a window of an apartment on the 16th floor.

Another building was damaged on Leninsky Prospekt. The UAV flew into the apartment on the 14th floor. In this case, the explosive did not detonate.

Eyewitnesses said that they could hear the sounds of explosions, similar to the work of air defence systems over Istra and New Riga

Residents of suburban towns of Odintsovo, Nemchinovka and Barvikha also heard the sounds of explosions in the early morning.

Defence Ministry: Eight drones shot down

Five drones were shot down in the sky over the Moscow region with the use of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile system, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack on Moscow. All enemy drones were shot down.