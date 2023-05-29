World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia targets Ukrainian airfields in latest missile strike

On May 29 at night, Russian forces launched a high-precision group attack targeting Ukrainian airfields, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry said. 

Russia targets Ukrainian airfields in latest missile strike
Photo: Vadim Savitsky

The strike was conducted with the use of long-range air-launched weapon, the ministry said. Command posts and radar observation posts were hit in the attack, the official added.

Aviation equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, arms and ammo depots were also destroyed in the strike.

Russia intercepts three Storm Shadow missiles

Russian air defence systems intercepted three Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles in one day, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on May 29.

