Kyiv lives through major drone attack

Kyiv experiences major drone attack since the start of hostilities

Incidents

The head of the Kyiv city military administration Sergei Popko said that the city experienced the most massive drone attack since the start of hostilities on May 28 overnight.

Photo: https://t.me/RVvoenkor/45083

According to Popko, the air raid alert in Kyiv lasted five hours. Air defence systems were operating, damage was reported in different parts of the city as the wreckage of the downed drones crashed on the ground.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a warehouse in Kyiv was destroyed after a series of explosions. According to him, explosions and a fire occurred in the Solomensky area of the capital.