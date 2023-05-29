Hypersonic and ballistic missiles used to strike Patriot systems in Kyiv

0:58 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Eyewitnesses said that explosions could be heard in the centre of Kyiv. Smoke was seen rising above Zhuliany Airport (Kyiv International Airport — ed.), TASS reports.

Photo: Kommersant.ru

"Explosions are heard in the city centre, air raid alert was announced, air defence systems are working," an eyewitness said.

According to Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel, the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in the area of ​​Kyiv's Zhuliany airport was one of the targets of the attack.

It was also said that there were hypersonic and ballistic missiles used to strike the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged local residents to stay in shelters.

A series of powerful explosions took place in Kyiv at night. It was said that infrastructure facilities were damaged.