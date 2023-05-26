Video shows moment of drone attack in Krasnodar, Southern Russia

The moment, when a drone crashed into a residential building in the city of Krasnodar was captured on video.

The incident in Krasnodar took place on May 26 at night. An explosion occurred on May 26 at night on Morskaya Street.

Emergency services said that the roof of the building was damaged, windows were shattered. According to Shot Telegram channel, the drone was targeting a cell tower, but it was not damaged.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said that no one was hurt as a result of the drone attack.

According to Baza Telegram channel, there were two drones that attacked Krasnodar on May 26. Reportedly, one of them was shot down. There were two explosions, 12 minutes apart.