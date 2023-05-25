World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Drone footage shows tremendous devastation of Bakhmut

A drone recorded a video flying over the devastated city of Bakhmut (Artemovsk). The video was posted on RIA Novosti Telegram channel.

The video starts when the drone was flying over railway tracks. It then flies near the Ferris wheel and the Church of All Saints in the city centre. The footage clearly shows the scale of devastation in the city after man months of fierce battles.

The battle for Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) is one of the longest since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. On May 20, private military company Wagner took the city under full control. Units of the Russian Armed Forces prepare for defence in the city as the Ukrainian command plans to launch a large-scale counteroffensive.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
