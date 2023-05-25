FSB prevents attacks on nuclear power plants in Central Russia

1:28 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service attempted to commit an act of sabotage at two nuclear power plants before May 9, but Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted the attacks, the Centre for Public Relations of the FSB said.

Photo: Social media

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to blow up more than 30 supports of high-voltage power lines of Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants. The first of them is located in the Leningrad, and the second one in the Tver region (Central Russia).

If high-voltage power lines had been exploded, the nuclear reactors of the stations would have been shut down. The operation of the nuclear power plants would have been disrupted, FSB said.

Terrorists managed to explode one and mine four power lines of the Leningrad NPP, and also planted improvised explosive devices underneath seven power lines of the Kalinin NPP.

According to the FSB, there were three people in the group. Two of them were detained. The detainees were identified as 45-year-old Alexander Maystruk and 49-year-old Eduard Usatenko, both of them citizens of Ukraine. Another member of the group, 60-year-old Yuri Kishchak, has been put on the wanted list — he is currently in Belgium.