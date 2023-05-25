World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kyiv may explode spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Kharkiv

Incidents

Kyiv may be planning a provocation to blow up a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in Kharkiv, TASS reports with reference to its source.

Kyiv may explode spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Kharkiv
Photo: REX/Shutterstock

"The Kyiv regime has not had military success in the confrontation with Russia, hence there is a high probability for Kyiv to carry out another highly publicised provocation,” the source told the agency.

According to the source, the Ukrainian authorities are ready to blow up the storage facility in order to accuse Moscow of launching a missile attack on the nuclear object.

The provocation will affect not only the east of Ukraine, but also the territory of Russia, Belarus and European states. Given the lack of reaction from international organisations to Kyiv's past terrorist attacks suggests that the Ukrainian authorities may decide to do so.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
