Video shows destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs in Russia's Belgorod region

The Russian Defence Ministry published a video of the destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Belgorod region.

During the counter terrorist operation, the Russian forces isolated the Ukrainian fighters and defeated them. The remaining members of the group were forced out of Russia back to Ukraine.

The attacks on the Ukrainian saboteurs were carried out by aircraft and artillery. In total, 70 nationalists were annihilated. Four infantry fighting vehicles and five pickup trucks were also destroyed.

Ukrainian saboteurs — about 80 people in total — crossed the border of the Belgorod region on May 22. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian Armed Forces, the Border Service, the Russian Guard and the FSB took measures to eliminate the saboteurs.

On May 23, Gladkov said that the Belgorod authorities lifted the counter-terrorist regime that ws implemented on the territory of the region on May 22.