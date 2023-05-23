World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Video shows destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs in Russia's Belgorod region

Incidents

The Russian Defence Ministry published a video of the destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Belgorod region.

During the counter terrorist operation, the Russian forces isolated the Ukrainian fighters and defeated them. The remaining members of the group were forced out of Russia back to Ukraine.

The attacks on the Ukrainian saboteurs were carried out by aircraft and artillery. In total, 70 nationalists were annihilated. Four infantry fighting vehicles and five pickup trucks were also destroyed.

Ukrainian saboteurs — about 80 people in total — crossed the border of the Belgorod region on May 22. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian Armed Forces, the Border Service, the Russian Guard and the FSB took measures to eliminate the saboteurs.

On May 23, Gladkov said that the Belgorod authorities lifted the counter-terrorist regime that ws implemented on the territory of the region on May 22.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
DPR Vostok Battalion commander unveils real purpose of fighting for Bakhmut

Alexander Khodakovsky, the commander of Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), expressed his opinion about the real purpose of the fighting for the city of Bakhmut

With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
Joker DPR hacker: Ukrainian military leader Zaluzhny seriously wounded in Russian strike
39 Ukrainian fighters killed in Russia's Belgorod region
The West ready to use F-16 fighters to protects its assets in Ukraine
What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea? Alexander Shtorm From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey F-16 fighters in Ukraine: US has not even started waging proxy war against Russia Lyuba Lulko
Russian forces fight off Ukrainian saboteurs that entered Belgorod region
Russian forces fight Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region
Russian forces continue eliminating Ukrainian militants in Belgorod region
Russian forces continue eliminating Ukrainian militants in Belgorod region
Last materials
Putin: There was no Ukraine before Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic
USA may consider invading Ukraine at the last minute
Putin: In Ukraine, Russia tries to stop the war that goes on for nine years
What weapons does Ukraine have to strike Crimea?
Russian forces annihilate more than 70 Ukrainian fighters in Belgorod region
From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society
Thirty-nine Ukrainian saboteurs killed in Belgorod region
F-16 fighters in Ukraine: US has not even started waging proxy war against Russia
Russian forces fight off 80 Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region
Ukrainian tanks and a group of saboteurs enter Russia's Belgorod region
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X