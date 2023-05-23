World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian forces annihilate more than 70 Ukrainian fighters in Belgorod region

Incidents

A column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was captured on video before the attack on the Belgorod region. The video appeared on Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring (RusVesna) Telegram channel.

Russian forces annihilate more than 70 Ukrainian fighters in Belgorod region
Photo: https://t.me/vysokygovorit

The video shows US-made armoured personnel carriers MRAP International М1224 MaxxPro and Humvee SUVs along the roadside. Soldiers with yellow armbands on their helmets and sleeves are standing next to the vehicles.

The Russian military seized at least one MRAP MaxxPro from the Ukrainian saboteurs. The vehicle was found in the village of Glotovo. According to military correspondents, the saboteurs abandoned the APC as they were retreating.

The US delivered MRAP MaxxPro to Ukraine as part of military assistance package in January 2023. It was then reported that the US would deliver 53 MRAPs and 350 highly mobile multi-purpose wheeled vehicles HMMWV (Humvee).

On May 22, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the US authorities had made it very clear to Kyiv that Washington did not encourage attacks on the Russian territory. Commenting on the attacks on the Belgorod region of Russia, Miller said that it was up to the Ukrainians to decide how they wanted to conduct their military operations.

It is worthy of note that Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv was allegedly not involved in the attacks on the Russian territory that started on May 22.

Russian forces annihilate 70 fighters

The Russian forces annihilated over 70 Ukrainian fighters in the course of the fighting in the Belgorod region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on May 23. All others were forced out of the Russian territory back to Ukraine.

No official information was provided about the losses of the Russian side. It was only said that eight civilians were hurt and hospitalised.

The Belgorod region authorities introduced a counter-terrorist regime on the territory of the region. The counter-terrorist operation continues. The Russian forces are in the process of cleansing the territory from the Ukrainian saboteurs.

Kremlin concerned about Belgorod attacks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was very concerned about the events in the Belgorod region.

"This once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country. This requires great efforts from us,” Peskov said.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the statements from the Ukrainian side about Kyiv's non-involvement in Belgorod attacks were nothing but lies.

"No matter how much they talk that they have nothing to do with this kind of sabotage attacks, this is all lies, of course, absolute lies,” Medvedev said.

It is not only Ukraine, but also the United States and the EU countries, "the sponsors of the Kyiv regime", as Medvedev put it, that carry responsibility for the attacks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Joker DPR hacker: Ukrainian military leader Zaluzhny seriously wounded in Russian strike

In a post on Joker DPR channel, the hacker said that the Ukrainian commander-in-chief was seriously injured in early May during a missile attack on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pavlograd

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two
DPR Vostok Battalion commander unveils real purpose of fighting for Bakhmut
39 Ukrainian fighters killed in Russia's Belgorod region
The West ready to use F-16 fighters to protects its assets in Ukraine
From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey F-16 fighters in Ukraine: US has not even started waging proxy war against Russia Lyuba Lulko Wait! An Extra $3 BILLION for Ukraine! Guy Somerset
Russian forces fight off Ukrainian saboteurs that entered Belgorod region
Russian forces fight Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region
Last materials
From Covid to AI: A History of the Transformation of Human Society
Thirty-nine Ukrainian saboteurs killed in Belgorod region
F-16 fighters in Ukraine: US has not even started waging proxy war against Russia
Russian forces fight off 80 Ukrainian saboteurs in Belgorod region
Ukrainian tanks and a group of saboteurs enter Russia's Belgorod region
With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
Wait! An Extra $3 BILLION for Ukraine!
Russia bans entry to Barack Obama and 499 other Americans
Russian forces annihilate headquarters of Ukraine's Edelweiss Brigade
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X