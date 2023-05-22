39 Ukrainian fighters killed in Russia's Belgorod region

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Thirty-nine Ukrainian saboteurs killed in Belgorod region

Incidents

During the fighting in the Grayvoron district of the Belgorod region of Russia, 39 Ukrainian saboteurs were killed, Shot Telegram channel said.

Photo: Screenshot wiadomosci.onet.pl

Several Ukrainian fighters were captured.

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv was not involved in the attack on the Belgorod region of Russia.

A group of Ukrainian saboteurs entered the Belgorod region in the afternoon of May 22. The fighting is taking place in the area of the settlements of Glotovo, Kozinka and Gora-Podil. All of those settlements are located in close proximity to the border.

Eight civilians were wounded as a result of the attack. No civilian casualties were reported. Eight military men were hurt as well. The situation in the region remains tense, Governor Gladkov said.

Counter-terrorist regime implemented in Belgorod

The authorities of the Belgorod region implemented the regime of the counter-terrorist operation on the territory of the region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced in his Telegram channel.

The counter terrorist operation regime involves a number of special measures and temporary restrictions — ID checks, suspension of hazardous industries and organizations that use explosive, radioactive, as well as chemically and biologically hazardous substances. The level of protection of public order and facilities that ensure the vital activity of the population and the functioning of transport will be raised as well.

Governor Gladkov also said that most of those riding in border settlements have left the territory of the Grayvoron district.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
