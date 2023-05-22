DPR Vostok Battalion commander unveils real purpose of fighting for Bakhmut

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two

Incidents

Alexander Khodakovsky, the commander of Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), expressed his opinion about the real purpose of the fighting for the city of Bakhmut (Artemovsk).

With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two
Photo: RIA Novosti

In a post on his Telegram channel, Khodakovsky said that the hostilities gave the Russian military time to save up necessary reserves and make decisions.

"All those long days, while our soldiers were breaking the back of the enemy in Bakhmut, they were giving us precious time. How we took advantage of this time — the battle will show," Khodakovsky said.

Time is Russia's ally now against the background of the fact that it is not Ukraine that opposes Russia, but a technologically powerful enemy. Without the support from the West, Ukraine would have fallen already, Khodakovsky added.

The Russian forces need to keep Bakhmut under control in order to consolidate and maintain the result, he also said.

On Saturday, May 20, the Russian forces announced the complete capture of Bakhmut (Artemovsk) after 224 days of bloody fighting.

The Russian Ministry of Defence later confirmed that as a result of the offensive actions of PMC Wagner in the Bakhmut (Artemovsk) tactical direction, the settlement was completely liberated.

Yevgeny Prigozhin and PMC Wagner fighters recoded a video of themselves against the backdrop of the ruined city.

First battles in the vicinity of the city began in the summer of 2022. A large-scale battle for Bakhmut (Artemovsk) unfolded in October. The Russian flag was raised on the roof of the city administration on April 2, 2023. The fighting for the city lasted for 224 days.

Military analysts believe that with Bakhmut under control, the Russian military will be able to cut Ukraine's defence in the Donbass in half. The end of the battles for Bakhmut may also play a key role in the fate of the Ukrainian group in Avdiivka, from where they shell Donetsk. The Russian forces will thus be able to take control of the highway to Kramatorsk, and then move further to Slavyansk. Such a development will cut the Donbass grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into two parts.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Joker DPR hacker: Ukrainian military leader Zaluzhny seriously wounded in Russian strike

In a post on Joker DPR channel, the hacker said that the Ukrainian commander-in-chief was seriously injured in early May during a missile attack on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Pavlograd

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
With Bakhmut under total control, Russian forces will cut Ukraine's defences into two
DPR Vostok Battalion commander unveils real purpose of fighting for Bakhmut
Wait! An Extra $3 BILLION for Ukraine! Guy Somerset France refuses to outlaw Russian uranium not to lacquey Moscow Anton Kulikov Who has been ruling America for the last couple of years? Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny either seriously wounded or dead
Wait! An Extra $3 BILLION for Ukraine!
Russia bans entry to Barack Obama and 499 other Americans
Russian forces annihilate headquarters of Ukraine's Edelweiss Brigade
Radioactive cloud threatens Europe after depleted uranium shells destroyed in Ukraine
Over 117,000 men volunteer to join Russian Army in 2023
RT editor receives parcel with happy toy, takes it for pencil case
Russian servicemen build tank tractor vehicle with hellish thresher
Russia-NATO war may start should Poland deploy troops to Ukraine
Politico: USA considers scenario to freeze Ukrainian conflict for decades
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X