Russian forces annihilate headquarters of Ukraine's Edelweiss Brigade

The Russian military destroyed headquarters with officers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel said.

Photo: redstar.ru

According to the channel, the commander of the 8th Edelweiss battalion, Colonel Golovatyuk, was annihilated during the attack. Edelweiss brigade earlier attacked the positions of the Russian troops in the Bakhmut region.

On February 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky named the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as Edelweiss. This name was used for the First Mountain Infantry Division of the armed forces of Nazi Germany during the Great Patriotic War.

The presidential decree says that the name was given to the unit for "exemplary performance of assigned tasks in protecting the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine."