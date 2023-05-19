Servicemen of the army of the Russian Armed Forces have built a special tank tractor vehicle with a "hellish thresher." The vehicle will be used for fire support in the special operation zone, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper said.
The tank is equipped with a fast-firing 57-mm AZP-57 ZAK S-60 gun.
The cross-country vehicle travels on heavy tracked chassis and has high-quality armour. AZP-57 guns could only be used on wheeled all-terrain vehicles before, the newspaper said.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Russian forces struck large warehouses with foreign equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters