Russian servicemen build tank tractor vehicle with hellish thresher

Servicemen of the army of the Russian Armed Forces have built a special tank tractor vehicle with a "hellish thresher." The vehicle will be used for fire support in the special operation zone, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper said.

Photo: Social media

The tank is equipped with a fast-firing 57-mm AZP-57 ZAK S-60 gun.

The cross-country vehicle travels on heavy tracked chassis and has high-quality armour. AZP-57 guns could only be used on wheeled all-terrain vehicles before, the newspaper said.