Video shows Russian border guards attacking Ukrainian fighters

Russian border guards thwarted an attack that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to conduct on the energy infrastructure of the Kursk region of Russia, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Photo: ru.echo.am

Kursk border guards saw a detachment of Ukrainian army fighters who stopped in a private house in the village of Gorki, the Sumy region. The border guards attacked them from a man-portable anti-tank missile system from a distance of several kilometers.

Three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed.