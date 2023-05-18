Russian forces strike Ukrainian warehouses with foreign military hardware

Russian forces struck large warehouses with foreign equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on Thursday, May 18.

Photo: https://t.me/stranaua/105448

High-precision long-range sea and air-based weapons were used for the attack. In addition to warehouses, Russian forces struck enemy reserves.

"The goal of the strikes has been achieved. All the designated facilities have been destroyed,” the Defence Ministry said adding that the Russian Armed Forces obliterated significant stocks of weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and prevented the advancement of enemy reserves.

The Russian Armed Forces also launched a large-scale attack targeting a Ukrainian ammunition depot in Nikolaev. The warehouse was located on the territory of the ship repair enterprise.